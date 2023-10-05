Woman killed in Fairfax County after attacker mistook her for his ex, prosecutors say

A Fairfax County jury will decide the fate of a man accused in the brutal killing of a woman last year in an apartment building in the Seven Corners area.

Silvia Vaca Abacay died after her attacker, Richard Montano, mistakenly thought she was his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors say. Vaca Abacay had been staying at her friend’s apartment when she was beaten, stabbed and set on fire.

She was the 40-year-old mother of two teenage boys. Friends said they’re staying with family members in Bolivia.

Montano pleaded not guilty, and his defense attorneys worked to raise reasonable doubt.

In closing arguments on Thursday, prosecutors asked the jury to find Montano guilty of first-degree murder and arson. They say he killed the wrong woman and then tried to cover up the crime with a fire.

Inside The Villages at Falls Church building on Willston Place, police found a gruesome scene on Aug. 10, 2022.

Prosecutors say Vaca Abacay was staying at her friend’s home but the accused killer didn’t know that. He set out to kill his ex after she broke up with him following a long, volatile relationship, prosecutors said.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor shows Montano, then 47, entering the apartment. Prosecutors say he attacked the moment a woman went through the door. But the woman wasn’t his ex; it was Vaca Abacay.

“He quite literally went for the jugular. He went for the face, the head, the neck. He’s going to where it will inflict the most damage,” an attorney said.

A medical examiner counted at least 10 blunt force injuries and 10 stab wounds.

A neighbor heard commotion and called 911. Jurors listened to the call and heard the victim’s screams echoing.

“Listen to the pain and anguish in Silvia’s voice as she is screaming for her life in that call,” the prosecutor said.

Next, there was smoke. The prosecutor told jurors: “He lit a body on fire to cover up a gruesome murder — a gruesome murder of the wrong person. He murdered the wrong person and now he needs to cover his tracks.”

They say Montano fled out a back window. He was arrested later that day. A bent knife was found in the back of his truck, they said.

His defense attorneys pointed out what they argued is reasonable doubt.

“There is not a scratch on Mr. Montano. Why didn’t he cut his hands?” a lawyer asked.

She pointed out there was no DNA on either Montano or the victim’s fingernails, as might be expected after a violent confrontation.

“That, ladies and gentlemen, is reasonable doubt,” she said.

