‘We Found a Trail of Blood': Police Search for Man Who Disappeared in Woodbridge

Prince William County police said Jose Guerrero, 20, was last seen on Dec. 21, when he left his Woodbridge home on Lynn Street at around 8 p.m. 

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

The search is on for a Virginia man who disappeared under suspicious circumstances, according to investigators, prompting loved ones to make a painful plea for information. 

“There was no Christmas for us; we were grieving for my son. His daughter spent her first Christmas without her dad,” his mother, Andrea Salgado, said. “It’s not fair, somebody needs to speak up.”

Sheila Perez, Guerrero’s girlfriend and the mother of his 10-month-old daughter Avery, said they had a date planned last week. 

Guerrero said he had to run out for a few minutes, but never came back. 

And Friday, investigators recovered his car less than a mile and a half away, near Bel Air and Jefferies roads. 

“This is serious,” Perez said. “We know that he is endangered based off of what they found in that vehicle Friday night, which was blood in the back seat.”

Loved ones said they’ve been investigating on their own, tracking Guerrero’s phone to a park shortly after he disappeared and making a disturbing discovery. 

“We found a trail of blood drops starting in the parking lot, into the woods,” Perez said. 

At last update, police stayed tight lipped and did not release many details about the investigation.

“He’s a sweet man. He’s like the quiet one, the shy one, the respectful one,” Guerrero’s girlfriend said. 

Family members described the young father as loving, kind and generous. And now, they won't rest until they find out what happened and where he is.

“We’re not sleeping. We’re not eating. We’re up late. We’re up early,” his mother said. “He would never do anything to anybody. He would give up anything for anybody.”

