Virginia Woman Dies After Husband Attacked Her With a Hammer: Sheriff

A Virginia woman died a week after her husband attacked her with a hammer, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter J. Lollobrigido, 49, assaulted his wife, 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, at an apartment in Sterling Sept. 19, the sheriff’s office said. She died from her injuries Sunday night.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim had a protective order against her husband at the time of the hammer attack. He previously was arrested for allegedly attacking her over the summer.

Lollobrigido was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional charges are pending.