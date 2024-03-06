Virginia teacher cuts waist-length hair for event with Guinness World Records hopes

Virginia teacher Erica Hosken’s hair took years to grow down to her waist, but she happily cut it off for a good cause.

Hosken is participating in The Great Cut 2024, a mass hair donation event that benefits the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss. Her donated locks will be turned into a wig and given to a child experiencing medical hair loss.

“I love that it is going to help somebody. That it can make somebody feel better and special is amazing,” Hosken said.

Her hair will help a child like Bella Clopton. She received a wig free of charge from Children With Hair Loss.

“People mocking and making fun of me and also like just pointing and staring,” Clopton said about losing her hair. “It was honestly a really hard feeling to get past.”

Left: Photo courtesy of Bella Clopton. Right: Bella describes what her wig means to her.

It’s stories like Clopton’s that inspired Lindsay Barto and Chris Healy to come up with The Great Cut. An event that typically collects hundreds of pounds of hair for children’s wigs.

“Bringing together thousands of like-minded people willing to give up something for a cause greater than themselves,” Barto said.

Barto and Healy are also behind The Longhairs, a men’s grooming company. Their 2019 event set the Guinness world record for the largest donation of hair in 24 hours. They hope to break that record again in 2024.

“I’m going to buzz my hair entirely. We’ve got every bit of 26 inches here,” Healy said about his long hair.

The two host an in-person haircut in San Diego on March 16. But, people around the U.S. can cut their hair and mail it in, just like Hosken did.

D.C. celebrity hair stylist Peggy Ioakim cut Hosken’s hair, giving her a new shoulder-length layered style.

“I feel like she’s the celebrity here. She’s doing amazing things for special children,” Ioakim said.

To participate, mail your hair by March 16 to The Great Cut 2024. Go here for more information.