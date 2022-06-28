Virginia Man Shot at Teens Who Pulled Into His Driveway: Sheriff

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man faces charges after authorities say he shot at three teen siblings who had mistakenly pulled into his driveway.

A bullet was found lodged in the cushion of a vehicle’s back seat, where a 15-year-old and 16-year-old had been sitting, but no one was hurt, officials said.

Brent David Alford, 49, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6300 block of Grace Hill at about 9:45 p.m. on June 18, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The location is in a rural area about 17 miles south of Fredericksburg.

Alford had called for help after he said he saw a vehicle parked in his driveway, the sheriff’s office said. He went out with a handgun “to investigate the vehicle,” they said in a statement.

A 17-year-old driver and his 15-year-old and 16-year-old siblings had been trying to turn around in the driveway, they told deputies.

“Alford began banging on the vehicle window and yelling at them. Startling the 17-year-old driver, he quickly attempted to drive away,” the statement by the sheriff’s office said.

Alford fired one shot at the rear of the vehicle, the statement said.

“The bullet traveled through the tail light and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area, under the seat cushion after hitting objects in the trunk,” the statement said.

The two teens in the backseat were not injured.

The teens told deputies they had gotten lost as they tried to find a party nearby.

Alford was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Online court records didn’t list an upcoming court date.

