Virginia abortion rights could hinge on 31st District race

The future of abortion rights in Virginia could hinge on a state Senate race in Northern Virginia. The 31st District covers much of Loudoun County and some of neighboring Fauquier County.

The race pits two political newcomers against one another: Democrat Russet Perry and Republican Juan Pablo Segura.

For Perry, abortion rights is one issue that stands above the rest in this race.

With its Democrat-controlled state Senate, Virginia remains the only state in the South that has not further restricted abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Perry is hoping to fortify what Senate Democrats call their brick wall.

"We've also seen Republicans here in the state put forward bill after bill seeking to criminalize women and healthcare providers and put them in jail, for decisions that I believe should be left to a woman and her doctor," Perry said.

Segura is lining up with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

"My belief is that we need to find compassionate consensus on the issue of abortion, and that’s why I’m supporting the governor's plan of a limit of abortion up to 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of mother," Segura said.

The candidates' backgrounds are as different as their positions on issues.

Perry has lived in Loudoun County for nearly two decades. Now with a private law firm, she did two tours as a prosecutor in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and briefly worked as a CIA officer. Her two children attend Loudoun County Public Schools.

Segura grew up in Fairfax County, but until late last year lived in the District of Columbia, where he first co-founded District Donuts and then launched a digital maternal health care company. He has a newborn son.

"I grew up in Virginia; I grew up miles down the road. So I'm happy to be back in Virginia," he said.

While Perry's focus is on abortion rights, Segura is embracing the issue that helped Youngkin win public office.

"The number one issue is parents and parental rights and the school system in Loudoun County," Segura said at one event.

On a different occasion he added: "We have to rebuild trust in our schools. You can't give an aspirin to a child without their parent's permission, so how can we not have parents involved in all the other issues that are happening in our schools?"

Segura's ad campaign also targets public safety.

"I really want to make our community safer with this fentanyl problem. We've got to go after these drug dealers on the streets," he said.

Perry said as a prosecutor, she made distinction between violent criminals and those that can be helped.

"Are we making sure that violent criminals are taken off of our streets, and are we making sure that those folks that we can help get out of the criminal justice system, that we’re able to identify them and get them out because of a substance abuse or because of a mental health disorder," she said.

While a sliver of the 31st District is in Fauquier County, 90% of the voters live in Loudoun County. It’s voters there that will determine the outcome of this pivotal race.

The state Senate race is also expected to be one of the most expensive in the Commonwealth. Each candidate has already raised more than $1.7 million.