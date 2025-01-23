Controversial Tysons casino bill clears Virginia Senate committee

A Virginia Senate committee voted Wednesday in favor of moving the Tysons casino bill forward.

The committee voted 9-3 in favor of the casino, with Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, abstaining.

The bill would allow a Las Vegas-style casino resort in Tysons near the mall and Metro's Silver Line.

So far, the Tysons casino bill has cleared subcommittee and committee votes by a two-thirds margin or better. If that level of support were to hold the rest of the way, it would be veto-proof.

The project could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue to help keep real estate taxes down. It would also bring thousands of jobs and has support of labor unions.

On Monday, a Senate subcommittee heard the Tysons casino bill, and dozens of Fairfax County residents who oppose the casino showed up to voice their opposition wearing red “no Tysons casino” T-shirts and sharing concerns about the possibility of increased crime, increased traffic congestion and other safety issues.

“This casino bill is designed to benefit private interests, not the Fairfax County community,” one resident said. “Oppose the bill."

A group of people in Loudoun County plan to deliver more than 5,000 letters in opposition to the Tysons casino to the Loudoun Board of Supervisors. Loudoun's board has no say in any part of this, but residents hope their concerns are given some weight by state representatives.

The bill now moves into another committee for more review next week.