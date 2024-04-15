Two women stabbed in Centreville during family dispute, police believe

Police believe a man stabbed his sister and his mother during a domestic dispute Monday morning in Centreville, Virginia.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Fairfax County police said it appears that an argument between family members turned violent inside an apartment in the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle.

Both women have life-threatening injuries and were in surgery late Monday morning.

The suspect is in custody.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were seen looking for evidence in a breezeway at the apartment community.