Herndon

Three People Found Slain in Herndon Home

This is a developing story

shutterstock-police-crime8
Shutterstock

Police in Northern Virginia are investigating a possible connection between a triple homicide Saturday morning and a man who took his own life in nearby Reston.

Herndon Police were called to the 500 block of Florida Avenue in Herndon, Virginia, where they found three victims inside a home on that block, they confirmed to News4.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Fairfax County Police sent officers to the 11900 block of Democracy Drive in Reston Town Center for reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found the man on the top level of a parking garage. They attempted to get him down, but about an hour later, the man jumped from the roof and fell to his death.

Local

Maryland 16 hours ago

Man Who Stabbed Maryland Deputy in Bar Fight Files Suit, Says Investigation Unfair

The News4 Rundown 16 hours ago

Community Shows Love After Pride Flags Vandalized: The News4 Rundown

Fairfax County Police say they're currently investigating a connection between this suicide and the triple murder in Herndon.

Police said they did not believe there was a threat to the community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more.

This article tagged under:

HerndonVirginiaFairfax County
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us