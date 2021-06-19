Three People Found Slain in Herndon Home

Police in Northern Virginia are investigating a possible connection between a triple homicide Saturday morning and a man who took his own life in nearby Reston.

Herndon Police were called to the 500 block of Florida Avenue in Herndon, Virginia, where they found three victims inside a home on that block, they confirmed to News4.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Fairfax County Police sent officers to the 11900 block of Democracy Drive in Reston Town Center for reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found the man on the top level of a parking garage. They attempted to get him down, but about an hour later, the man jumped from the roof and fell to his death.

Fairfax County Police say they're currently investigating a connection between this suicide and the triple murder in Herndon.

Police said they did not believe there was a threat to the community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

