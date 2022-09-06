Teen Scooter Rider Seriously Hurt in Alexandria Crash

A 16-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV while riding a scooter late Saturday in Alexandria, Virginia, authorities said.

The victim was hit at Sanger Avenue and North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Officers responded at about 10:20 p.m., and the boy was taken to a hospital.

According to the initial investigation, the scooter rider was headed south on North Beauregard Street and trying to turn left onto Sanger Avenue when he was hit by a northbound Toyota RAV-4.

The driver remained on the scene after hitting the boy. No information was released on whether they may face charges.

Information was not released on the type of scooter the rider was using.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.