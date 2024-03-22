Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Herndon hotel's parking lot

The suspect in the killing of a 14-year-old in in Herndon, Virginia, has turned himself in, Fairfax County police announced Friday.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in a hotel parking lot in the 13700 block of Coppermine Road. Police released the name of the suspect, 18-year-old Ismael Cruz-Delcid, on Thursday. He turned himself in that night after his attorney spoke with police, authorities announced Friday.

Cruz-Delcid, of Herndon, is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge, among other charges.

Witnesses say a confrontation among three teenagers led to the shooting Wednesday before 4 p.m. Fairfax County police said Cruz-Delcid arrived at the parking lot in his car and got into a physical fight with two other teens.

Cruz-Delcid then pulled out a gun and fired three shots, two of which struck one of the teens, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been publicly released, but police revealed Friday that he was only 14.

The gunshots missed the other teen, who was able to identify the shooter to police.

The three of them did know each other, police said Friday, and they're investigating whether the altercation was planned. Investigators are going through social media and tech to look into the intent and the connections among the three. Police said there was no information about a gang nexus and said there was "nothing to speak on about that point."

Cruz-Delcid left his Honda Civic at the scene and ran off after the shooting, police said.

A witness told Telemundo 44 they were pulling into the parking lot and saw someone running away and another person on the ground.

Another witness said she was steps away from where the shooting happened.

"I heard kids, like, kind of yelling, but you know, there are kids that walk all through here around that time, anyway," Herndon resident Violet Vicks said. "And it sounded like a couple of boys, maybe, or men yelling at each other, but I wasn’t really paying attention, and then I heard, I only heard two pops, but I thought that it was, like, a car backfiring. I don't know. I didn’t really process what it was.”

Police released the suspect's name and photo Thursday afternoon. They said they had arrest warrants for Cruz-Delcid for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as a warrant for distribution of cocaine stemming from a previous narcotics investigation.

'I can't imagine anything more devastating for that kid’s family'

There was a massive police response to Wednesday's shooting with several heavily armed officers on the scene. The shooter was believed to have fled toward Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School, which was locked down as police searched the area.

“We have a teenager who’s dead and shouldn’t be,” Fairfax County Deputy Police Chief Brooke Wright said Wednesday. “I can’t imagine anything more devastating for that kid’s family. So, we take that very, very seriously. And obviously, the suspect, we know, was armed with a firearm. So, because of that, yes, we’re going to have heavily, heavily armed officers that are searching for that suspect, who we believe could be dangerous to them if encountered.”

Counseling was being made available at Westfield and Herndon high schools.

Police said that victim specialists from their Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to assist the victim's family receive resources and help.