Son charged with killing 75-year-old mother in Northern Virginia

A Fairfax County man was arrested in the death of his mother Thursday, police say.

Officers were called that morning about someone who had died in the Lincolnia area of the county. They arrived in the 6300 block of Lincolnia Road to find 75-year-old Myong Kim with trauma to the upper body.

Kim, of Lincolnia, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said.

Police say the victim's son, 39-year-old John Kim, fatally assaulted her. He was still at the scene when officers arrived.

The younger Kim, also a Lincolnia resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer yet. News4 reached out to the Fairfax County public defender's office to see if they are representing him but did not immediately hear back.

Authorities did not provide more information on what they believe what may have led up to the fatal assault. Detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 703-246-7800 (press option 2). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), submitting a tip online, or by using the P3 Tips app.