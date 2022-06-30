Officers Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect at Springfield Town Center: Police

Fairfax County officers fatally shot a suspect who police say refused to put down his gun outside the Springfield Town Center late Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

About 4:30 p.m., three officers confronted the suspect, who was in his car in a parking lot near the Target store at the mall. Police Chief Kevin Davis said the 37-year-old man was wanted for stealing a gun from a relative's home on Sunday and firing the weapon in the home.

Police had been looking for the suspect since Sunday and received information he would be at Springfield Town Center Thursday afternoon.

During the confrontation with the officers, the suspect took out a gun, Davis said. The officers told him to drop his weapon at least 20 times before two of the officers shot him, Davis said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital nearby, where he died a short time later, police said.

No officers were injured.

Davis said the suspect was previously convicted of "many, many felonies." He did not name the man.

Davis said all three officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras and he had reviewed the footage. He said the officers did exactly what they were supposed to do.

The mall is still open and police said there is no apparent threat to the community. They are asking visitors to use the entrance and exits near Loisdale Road.

No further information was immediately available.

