Sex offender accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on Alexandria trolley

A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a trolley in Alexandria, Virginia.

The victim told police she was riding the King Street Trolley to Old Town the night of Jan. 29 and met a man, according to court documents. They talked for several minutes, he told her about his prior military experience and they decided to get coffee together.

She said they spent about an hour together at a diner, leaving shortly after midnight, before the encounter took a violent turn, according to court documents.

The woman said the man grabbed her by her hair and told her to kiss him. She said when she refused, the man forced her to perform oral sex on him, during which he experienced chest pain and stopped.

The victim went to a hospital and called police.

Police reviewed surveillance video and developed a suspect, 50-year-old Michael Sheckles of Newburg, Maryland. Police ran his name through court and medical records and learned Sheckles has prior convictions for abduction and forcible sodomy and is registered as a sex offender for convictions while he was in the Air Force in 2007.

Sheckles faces charges of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of sodomy. He is being held in jail without bond and is due in court next month.