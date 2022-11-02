Prince William County Residents Debate Digital Gateway Project Overnight

The construction of a multi-million-square-foot data center in Prince William County, Virginia, doesn’t sound particularly exciting on its face, but hundreds of residents stayed up all night to debate it.

The Prince William Digital Gateway project, if greenlit, would bring more than 27 million square feet of data center space would be built near Pageland Lane, near the Manassas Civil War battlefield.

About 200 concerned citizens showed up at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s Board of County Supervisors to discuss the gateway —the only item on the agenda.

The meeting was set to begin at 7:30 p.m.; the public comment period was ongoing at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

After the public comment period, the board plans to vote on The Comprehensive Plan amendment that, if approved, would be a step toward rezoning the land that developers have eyed for the data centers, Inside NOVA reports.

People in favor of the project say it will bring in revenue that can fund police and fire departments and schools.

“This is a great source of revenue for the county, will not require the infrastructure that more developments will bring,” one speaker said.

The proposed location of the Digital Gateway Project is one reason it’s such a hot topic. Residents are concerned it would alter the rural and historic character of the area.

“You will have to contend with those massive power lines coming through your neighborhoods all because of this decision. We should pump the breaks,” another speaker said.

Leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, some lawmakers tried to delay the vote.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors members wrote a letter to Prince William leaders, citing concerns for the environment, particularly the health of the Occoquan watershed that provides drinking water to both counties.

The amendment at the center of Tuesday and Wednesday's debate lays out limits on permitted noise from the project and encourages water quality measures.

Here’s more information on the project and how to submit a comment.