Alexandria Police are investigating at least two shootings early Monday, including one that injured an officer.

The officer was shot in the lower body in the 600 block of First Street, near Old Town. The officer is expected to be OK. More details were not immediately available.

No suspect in custody.

There was another shooting in the same area, but no information was available on any victims.

