Pentagon City mall briefly evacuated for fire

Pentagon City mall was briefly evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening, Arlington Fire and EMS said.

The fire department responded at around 6:30 p.m. for smoke and fire in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street.

The department tweeted at 7:25 p.m. that the fire was out.

No injuries were reported, and people returned to the mall.

Units are on scene at the 1100 block of S Hayes St investigating smoke and fire from duct work on the roof. Expect a large fire department response and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/W1RD8ekClO — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) December 17, 2023

Firefighters found that the cause was “malfunctioning appliance in the duct work,” and the Fire Marshal will investigate further, authorities said.

The restaurant Matchbox was the only space affected. They shut down their woodfire grill and are currently closed.