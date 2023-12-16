fire

Pentagon City mall briefly evacuated for fire

No injuries were reported, and people returned to the mall. 

By Briana Trujillo

Getty Images

Pentagon City mall was briefly evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening, Arlington Fire and EMS said. 

The fire department responded at around 6:30 p.m. for smoke and fire in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street.

The department tweeted at 7:25 p.m. that the fire was out.

Firefighters found that the cause was “malfunctioning appliance in the duct work,” and the Fire Marshal will investigate further, authorities said.

The restaurant Matchbox was the only space affected. They shut down their woodfire grill and are currently closed.

