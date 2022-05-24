Passenger Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Skyline Plaza in Fairfax County

One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.
The crash involved two vehicles in the 3700 block of S. George Mason Drive sometime before 6:30 a.m. Fairfax County police say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was turning in to Skyline Plaza when their vehicle was hit by a Honda Accord traveling north on S. George Mason Drive.
A passenger in the Jetta died at the scene. The drivers of both the Jetta and the Accord were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
S. George Mason Drive was closed after the crash but has since reopened.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.