PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Minor Struck, Killed in Prince William County

By NBC Washington Staff

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A teenager was struck and killed by a driver in Prince William County Tuesday, according to police and other reports.

Around 12:30 p.m., the victim was hit on Route 15 (James Madison Highway) near Graduation Lane in Haymarket, Virginia, Prince William County Police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

WTOP reported that the minor was 13 years old.

The crash occurred near Battlefield High School. It is not known if the victim was a student there.

Local

police-involved shooting 2 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot by DC Police Reached for Officer's Gun, Police Say

Ahmaud Arbery 2 hours ago

What's at Stake in the Trial on Ahmaud Arbery's Killing

Police are investigating the crash and have not yet released information on a potential cause.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTYHaymarket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us