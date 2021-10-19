Minor Struck, Killed in Prince William County

A teenager was struck and killed by a driver in Prince William County Tuesday, according to police and other reports.

Around 12:30 p.m., the victim was hit on Route 15 (James Madison Highway) near Graduation Lane in Haymarket, Virginia, Prince William County Police said.

WTOP reported that the minor was 13 years old.

The crash occurred near Battlefield High School. It is not known if the victim was a student there.

Police are investigating the crash and have not yet released information on a potential cause.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.