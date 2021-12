Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for students in Manassas Park City Schools due to a threat.

The threat on social media was reported to police, who are investigating.

Out of an abundance of caution, all school buildings will be closed Friday, the school district said.

The threat was about a possible shooting at one of the schools.