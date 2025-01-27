Man, woman found dead in Spotsylvania County home

Two people were found dead in a Spotsylvania County, Virginia, home Saturday morning, and the sheriff is investigating it as a double homicide.

Charles Childress, 61, and Kimberly Newcomb, 59, were found inside the home they shared on Heatherwood Drive near Freedom Middle School.

One victim’s friend went to the home to check on them when he couldn’t reach them, according to the sheriff’s office. When he entered the home, he found a woman’s body and called 911.

Deputies went to the scene and found Childress and Newcomb were dead.

The medical examiner is conducting autopsies on the victims to determine how they were killed and when. Investigators can't say how long they might have been inside the home, which further complicates their search for a killer.

The relationship between Childress and Newcomb is unclear. Neighbors said they were always kind and friendly but mostly kept to themselves.