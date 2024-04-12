Man shot in Bailey's Crossroads during attempted robbery, police say

A man was shot in an attempted robbery early Friday in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The victim was shot in the upper body about 5:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Charles Street, police said. That’s just off Leesburg Pike and north of Columbia Pike.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

A swarm of police vehicles were seen blocking Charles Street over an hour later.

Police didn’t immediately release a description of the suspected shooter.

