Man killed in possible stabbing inside Alexandria church

A man was killed in a possible stabbing Sunday afternoon inside an Alexandria church, authorities said.

Police said they found the 38-year-old victim in the 2700 block of Dewitt Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood at around 4:27 p.m. The only church in that block is the One God in Christ Apostolic Church.

The man died at the scene, according to the Alexandria Police Department (APD).

Police tracked the suspect down a little less than a mile away.

“APD has a suspect in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the department said.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the suspect and victim, or a possible motive.

Neighbors told News4 they were shocked to hear of a killing at a church in their area.

“It’s a very safe neighborhood, so there’s kids walking around in the evening time, and it’s a very family-oriented neighborhood. So definitely nothing like this has ever happened,” neighbor Ilia Karas said.

“It’s hard to kind of put into words, knowing that someone lost their life so close to home,” Katie Waynick, president of the Del Rey Citizens Association, said.

A person at the church declined to comment on the investigation.