Northern Virginia

Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Virginia Church Stabbing

Chance Harrison was arrested July 18, 2020 after he entered the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly and stabbed the pastor as he led bible study

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

WRC-TV

The man who burst into a church in Chantilly, Virginia, two years ago and stabbed the pastor there will not be serving time in prison.

In an agreement approved by the court, Chance Harrison was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Harrison, then 32, of South Riding, was arrested July 18, 2020 when he entered the Grace Covenant Church and stabbed the pastor as he led bible study. Officers reported that Harrison yelled racial slurs and accused the church of holding a girl captive under the stage.

His attack ended when he was restrained by the former Fairfax County police chief.

Former Police Chief Ed Roessler and another parishioner grabbed Harrison; both were also wounded.

As part of the the not guilty finding, the judge ordered continued outpatient treatment for Harrison.

