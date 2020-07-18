Virginia

Fairfax Co. Police Chief Injured While Detaining Church Stabbing Suspect

By Julie Carey and Gina Cook

NBC Washington

Fairfax County's police chief was injured Saturday while subduing a suspect who stabbed two people at a church in Chantilly, Virginia, police say.

The suspect drove an SUV right up to the front entrance of Grace Covenant Church at 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive and ran inside before the alleged attack, police said.

A witness told News4 a man walked into a Bible study class at the church and stabbed the pastor leading the class.

Police Chief Ed Roessler, who was at the class, and another person intervened and disarmed the suspect, police said. They were injured during the scuffle, but are expected to be OK.

The two people stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

An officer with a K9 could be seen looking through the SUV after police taped off the scene.

