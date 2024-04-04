Legendary 89-year-old educator leaves $1 million to Prince William County schools

When Lillian Orlich retired from Prince William County Public Schools at age 89 — yes, 89! — she was already legendary. Her work as a teacher and counselor spanned generations, but that legacy just got even bigger.

Ms. O, as she was fondly known, passed away March 7 and left $1 million to her beloved Virginia school district, dedicating the money to an education foundation.

Orlich had dedicated 67 years of her life to schools in Prince William County. In 2013, a News4 story shared some of the magic that made her so special to generations of students.

"You know what's a highlight for me? When a student comes in here and says, 'Ms. Orlich, you taught my grandad,'" Orlich told us in 2013.

Orlich got to Osbourn Park High School so early every morning that she was given the keys to open up.

"This was a lady who showed up early for work to make sure she got all of the paperwork done so she could spend her time when the students were there with the students," said school board member Lisa Zargarpur.

Zargarpur herself attended Osbourn Park and remembers Orlich’s energy and enthusiasm for her students, guiding many to the right path after graduation.

"She knew everybody, first of all. So she would always talk to you about, 'What are your plans? Did you get your applications in on time? Did you get your scholarship applications in on time?' … She just wanted the best for you, so she wanted to make sure you were on top of what you needed to do," Zargarpur said. "And she was always there."

Now even after her passing on March 7, Orlich’s influence is still strong. Her memorial service was held at the Osbourn Park auditorium that bears her name. Then came word of her gift: $1 million to SPARK, the school district's education foundation.

"It means a lot! And it doesn’t surprise me. This is Lillian Orlich, giving and giving and giving."

Orlich did not have chlldren of her own, but she gave and gave and gave to the school community that was her family.

She asked for this message to be included in her own obituary: "I am survived by the many lives helped and touched by my teaching, loving and caring."

It's a legacy that thousands will remember and honor for years to come.

Upon her retirement, Orlich also created a $2,500 scholarship for a graduating senior at Osbourn Park each year.