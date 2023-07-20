Investigators return to scene of Fairfax County crash that killed teen, critically injured three others

Fairfax County police spent hours Thursday pouring over the crash scene where a teenage driver was killed and her three passengers were critically hurt Tuesday night.

The scene of the crash on Burke Centre Parkway now is marked with hundreds of flowers, balloons and stuffed animals. Earlier in the afternoon, investigators covered it with evidence markers.

They conducted an extensive crash reconstruction, marking and measuring the spot where 17-year-old Rebekah Zarco was killed and her brother and two of his friends were critically injured when her car was struck by a Cadillac as they started to turn left out of a shopping center parking lot about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The teen’s car burst into flames.

A drone flew overhead Thursday to make sure police documented all of it.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“We’re all getting out here together to make sure we come out and take a look at the scene in the daytime just to make sure we’re getting more accurate measurements, take additional photos and just make sure there’s no evidence or anything that might have been missed the night of,” said 2nd Lt. Ian Yost of the Fairfax County Police Department Traffic Division.

Rebekah, or Bekah as she was known, recently graduated from Robinson High School and planned to study engineering at George Mason University in the fall. She was a talented pianist.

“The legacy of this extraordinary young woman will live on through the music she played, the joy she brought and the love she shared with all who were fortunate enough to know her,” her father wrote.

Her brother and two of his friends remain in intensive care.

One of the boys’ father said he wants speed cameras in the area. Witnesses told a family friend they saw the driver of the Cadillac speeding just before the crash.

The evidence gathered at the scene will be analyzed before a decision is made on whether criminal charges will be filed.

Fairfax County police plan special traffic enforcement in the area next week.