‘I knew that I was going to kill somebody': 1994 homicide suspect's confession played in court

The confession of the suspect in a 30-year-old homicide case was played in court Thursday, and a judge ruled there’s enough evidence for the trial to move forward.

Robin Lawrence, 37, was found stabbed to death in her home on Reseca Lane in Springfield, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 1994, while her 2-year-old daughter was inside.

Lawrence's husband was away at the time. After he wasn't able to contact his wife, he asked a family friend to check in on her. The friend found Lawrence's body, as well as the couple's toddler. Left alone for days, the little girl was dehydrated but not otherwise physically harmed.

Advances in DNA technology ultimately led investigators to Stephen Smerk, and last September, he confessed to the crime in a videotaped interview with police that was played at Thursday's preliminary hearing.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Smerk told detectives he did not know the victim but was familiar with the neighborhood and went to her house because his friends lived next door.

“I knew that I was going to kill somebody; I did not know who I was going to kill,” he confessed to police.

As questioning continued, Smerk said, “You guys know what I did. I know what I did … I cut her up pretty good.”

The defense says the confession doesn’t match up with the actual details of the crime.

Investigators found an open window at the back of the house with a cut screen, but in the confession, Smerk said he entered and exited through a sliding glass door.

Smerk said Lawrence didn’t reach for a phone in the bedroom where she was killed, but the detective said, “We found a phone cord cut in the bedroom,” and Smerk replied, “Thank you for reminding me. She did reach for the phone.”

The autopsy report says Lawrence was stabbed dozens of times, but in the confession, Smerk only gave details about two wounds.

Smerk is due back in court April 18.