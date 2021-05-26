Husband, Wife Killed Outside Springfield Home; Search for Car Underway

A husband and wife were shot and killed Wednesday outside their home in Springfield, Virginia, police said. A search for the shooter or shooters and a car is underway.

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were killed outside their home in the 8000 block of Flint Street.

“This is tragic, brutal, vicious double murder,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference.

Police believe relatives of the victims know the shooter or shooters, and that the killings were related to an incident at the same home earlier this week.

DOUBLE MURDER - investigation in Springfield at a home on Flint Street, near the intersection of Redman Street. Two people shot and killed, found in the front yard. Fairfax Police are currently searching for the shooter, possibly driving a white/silver 2018 Nissan 4 door sedan. pic.twitter.com/flul71hNc4 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) May 26, 2021

County police were called to the home at about 9:20 a.m. Officers responded within two minutes, Davis said.

At least one family member of the couple was home at the time of the crime, the police chief ssaid.

Police are searching for a white or silver four-door Nissan sedan from about 2018. The car may have Maryland plates.

An aerial view of the scene from Chopper4 shows a leafy neighborhood.

Officers were called to the home Monday about a potential burglary in progress, Davis said.

The deaths mark the ninth and 10th homicides in Fairfax County this year so far, in an increase from the count last year at this time.

