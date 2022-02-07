Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure in Fairfax County

Health officials in Fairfax County warned of potential exposure to measles at two locations, including a hospital, earlier this month.

The Fairfax Health District is working to identify people who may have been exposed at locations associated with one confirmed measles case, they said in a statement Monday.

If you visited Grand Centreville Plaza on Feb. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. or on Feb. 3 between 2:15 and 5 p.m., you may have been exposed, according to the statement.

Health officials also identified Inova Fairfax Medical Campus as a potential exposure site. Those who visited the hospital’s pediatric or adult emergency departments on Feb. 3 between 5:30 and 9 p.m. should keep a close eye on whether any symptoms develop, officials said.

Health officials stated that based on the potential dates of exposure, symptoms may develop as late as Feb. 24.

Measles, a highly contagious illness, spreads through coughing, sneezing and contact with respiratory droplets of an infected individual. Symptoms may include a fever greater than 101 degrees, a runny nose, watery red eyes, a cough and a rash.

If you develop symptoms, health officials ask that you stay home –– away from others –– and contact your primary health care provider or health department to discuss care.

Health officials also provided several recommendations to those who may have been exposed based on their vaccination status.

Those who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which fights against measles, mumps and rubella, or a measles-only vaccine are protected and do not need to take action, the statement said.

Individuals who have only taken one dose of a measles-containing dose are likely to be protected as the risk of infection is low, but health officials encourage those who fall under this category to get fully vaccinated.

People who are not vaccinated against measles or do not have a documented case of measles are at risk of contracting the illness and should contact their health care provider or local health department, officials said.

Residents with questions about the measles investigation can call 703-688-3471 or find more info online here.