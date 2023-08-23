Have you seen this bird bandit? Police search for man with parrots in McDonald's robbery

A man’s feathered accomplices may be the key to putting him behind bars following what Fairfax County police describe as the robbery of a commercial business.

Police say Tuesday at around 8 a.m., a man robbed a McDonald’s on Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area.

The robber displayed a knife and demanded money. Authorities won’t say how much he got away with.

Images from security cameras at the 7-Eleven next door show the same suspect, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with tattoos and a black cowboy hat, with two parrots on the hat and a third on his shoulder. He left the area in a blue Ford SUV.

(The birds, however, may actually be innocent, as they were not present during the robbery at the McDonald’s.)

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call the Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).