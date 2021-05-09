FCPD

Man Charged After Stabbing Attempt at Virginia Mosque; Group Urges Security Boost

Fairfax County police say a man armed with a knife walked into a mosque in Seven Corners before 3 p.m. Saturday

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center virginia
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A Muslim civil rights organization is urging mosques in the D.C. area to increase security after a man entered a mosque in Northern Virginia on Saturday and tried to stab a guard. 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued recommendations for mosques on Sunday, a day after an incident at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Seven Corners. 

“We urge mosques and Islamic centers in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., to enhance safety and security measures, particularly during the activities associated with the end of the Ramadan fast,” Huzaifa Shahbaz of CAIR said in a statement. 

Fairfax County Police said officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday before 3 p.m.

According to police, a suspect later identified as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church tried to stab the guard and then pointed the knife at several people while leaving. No one was injured.

Lincoln has been charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct, the department said in a post on social media. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police did not immediately release any information on his possible motive.

