Good Samaritan Beaten After Breaking Up Domestic Assault

An Arlington man was beaten while breaking up a domestic assault along busy Wilson Boulevard Sunday evening.

Adam Theo was walking home when he saw the couple.

“I saw a young couple that were arguing and getting a little aggressive,” he said.

The argument got worse as he approached.

“She was trying to pull away,” Theo said. “He was grabbing her around the shoulders and pushing her around a bit.”

Theo said instinct took over and he stepped in to try to stop the man.

“I reached out and grabbed his shoulder, tried to pull him back off of her, and he turned around and started whaling on me, punching on me,” Theo said.

Joseph Scott witnessed it and ran to help while others called 911.

“I was super, super worried about him,” Scott said. “I mean, he looked pretty beat up, and then just seeing that much blood in that short amount of time was just absolutely insane.”

Witnesses eventually chased off the attacker.

“He ran off dragging the woman behind him,” Theo said.

Theo describes himself as a housing, transportation and criminal justice reform advocate. If his attacker is found and arrested, Theo does not want him sent to jail.

“I hope that he gets help and treatment and that he is fixed from his problems,” he said.

“Anything that can get him into anger management program, that can get him some probation, that he’s watched and he has to show that he’s a better person over time,” Theo said.