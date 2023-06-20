Girl, 2, hospitalized after exposure to cocaine and fentanyl

A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious condition after coming into contact with cocaine and fentanyl while in the custody of a family friend, Prince William County police said.

The family friend contacted the girl’s mother Sunday when the girl had difficulty breathing, police said. She was taken to a health care center, then transferred to a trauma center when her condition worsened.

Illegal drugs were discovered at the family friend’s house during the execution of a search warrant, police said. An acquaintance of the family friend also possessed illegal drugs.

The family friend was arrested Sunday and charged with felony child neglect.

His acquaintance was arrested Monday and charged with possession. She is being held without bond.