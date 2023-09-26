Former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent faces retaliation accusation

Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler is in court facing allegations he retaliated against a former special education teacher.

The attorney general’s office is trying to prove Ziegler did not renew Erin Brooks’ year-to-year contract because she spoke up about a nonverbal student with autism who inappropriately touched her every day for a couple of months in early 2021. The attorney general’s office also charged Ziegler for retaliating against her because she testified before the special grand jury.

The defense says her contract wasn’t renewed because they believe Brooks violated school policy and possibly federal student privacy laws when she admittedly forwarded internal emails about the situation to private email accounts. Shortly thereafter, a conservative strategist brought up the inappropriate touching during a public comment period at a school board meeting.

Brooks says she never gave that person the student’s personal information, but she did say she never believed she was retaliated against because of her special grand jury testimony. That might have ended any chance prosecutors had on that charge.

Brooks spent several hours on the witness stand Tuesday. Several more witnesses are expected to testify before the case goes to the jury.

Ziegler is scheduled to stand trial early next year for allegedly giving false information to a publication.