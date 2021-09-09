Woman, 2 Minors Die in Crash on I-66 in Fairfax County

Three people are dead after their SUV collided with another SUV and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday.

The victims are a woman and two juveniles who were traveling in a Honda SUV, Virginia State Police said. The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released as authorities are working to notify relatives.

Two other juveniles were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 66 near Interstate 495/the Capital Beltway in the Vienna area, Virginia State Police said.

Police say, at this point in their investigation, they believe the Honda SUV was heading east on I-66 when it lost control near the 64-mile marker. The Honda hit a Toyota SUV and then struck a guardrail on the right side of the highway. The Honda then re-entered the roadway and hit the same Toyota again before going to the left side of the highway and hitting the guardrail there.

At that point, the Honda spun back into the eastbound lanes of I-66. A tractor-trailer swerved to the right to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided, police said.

The woman, who was driving the Honda, and two young passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The crash spurred an extended closure and a miles-long backup, police said. A line of cars on I-66 stretched 7 miles by about 7:30 a.m. as drivers were urged to avoid I-66 after investigators shut down all lanes between Nutley Street and the crash scene. Heavy delays were reported on nearby U.S. Routes 29 and 50.

All lanes have since reopened, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Twitter shortly after noon.

The crash occurred as rain and storms moved through the D.C. area, causing some slick roads.

Stay with News4 for updates.