Heavy Rain, Storms Hitting DC Area During Morning Commute

Storms and heavy rain are pouring in the D.C. area Thursday morning, creating some slick roads and an isolated risk of flash floods during the morning commute.

Thursday will be a wet day with a 90% chance of rain, so grab an umbrella as you head out the door.

Expect storms and heavy rain in the morning. If you're driving to work, try to leave early and slow down.

Occasional to frequent showers are set to continue after noon. The heaviest rainfall should taper off by 2 or 3 p.m., but wet weather could continue until sunset, Storm Team4 says.

The rain is set to end earliest along Interstate 81 and last the longest in Southern Maryland as a cold front moves west to east.

There's an isolated risk for flash floods because it's been so rainy lately, but overnight flood warnings for the D.C. area have expired.

Wednesday night brought storms that flashed a light of lightning and dumped nearly 2 inches of rain on Frederick, Maryland.

Just a week ago, the remnants of hurricane Ida swamped the capital region.

Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway: turn around, don't drown.

Thursday will have very little sunshine amid highs in the low to mid-70s.

DC-Area Weekend Forecast

The weekend forecast is looking pleasant, sunny and dry.

Friday and Saturday will start with cool temps in the 50s for much of the D.C. area, then you’ll get sunshine and low humidity.

By Sunday, we’ll trend toward warmer temperatures.

Be ready for high temperatures to jump back into the upper 80s to near 90° all next week.

