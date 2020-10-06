Fairfax County

Fairfax School Board to Consider New Proposal to Change Admissions for Thomas Jefferson HS

A new version of the proposal calls for the most competitive students to be admitted based on their applications. Most students would be accepted via a merit lottery

A proposal to change the admissions process for one of the nation's top-ranked high schools on Tuesday will be discussed among the Fairfax County School Board.

The goal is to bring more diversity to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

The latest proposal reserves 100 spaces for students with the best evaluations based on a holistic review of their applications.

The remaining 400 seats would be filled by a merit lottery. Students would need to meet the minimum requirements to enter the lottery.

An updated proposal will be presented Thursday.

Alumni from the school rallied on campus Sunday to call for a more equitable admissions process, according to News4’s partner WTOP.

In September, parents decried the original proposed change that would have made shifted the admissions process to an entirely lottery-based system.

