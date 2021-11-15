Fairfax County Public Schools Begins New Quarantine Rules

Starting Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will reduce the duration of quarantine for unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school.
Exposed students can return to school after 10 days at home if they remain symptom-free and provide a copy of a "pause" letter to the school. A "pause" gives the school and health department time to verify vaccination status and complete contact tracing. FCPS provided a flowchart on its website to illustrate what happens when there is a pause.
Students can return after 14 days of quarantine, with clearance from the health department.
You can find more information on FCPS' website.
There is no change in the return-to-school process for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic students.