Fairfax County Public Schools Begins New Quarantine Rules

Starting Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will reduce the duration of quarantine for unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school.

Exposed students can return to school after 10 days at home if they remain symptom-free and provide a copy of a "pause" letter to the school. A "pause" gives the school and health department time to verify vaccination status and complete contact tracing. FCPS provided a flowchart on its website to illustrate what happens when there is a pause.

Students can return after 14 days of quarantine, with clearance from the health department.

You can find more information on FCPS' website.

There is no change in the return-to-school process for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic students.