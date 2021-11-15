Northern Virginia

Fairfax County Public Schools Begins New Quarantine Rules

By Justin Finch, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will reduce the duration of quarantine for unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school.

Exposed students can return to school after 10 days at home if they remain symptom-free and provide a copy of a "pause" letter to the school. A "pause" gives the school and health department time to verify vaccination status and complete contact tracing. FCPS provided a flowchart on its website to illustrate what happens when there is a pause.

Students can return after 14 days of quarantine, with clearance from the health department.

You can find more information on FCPS' website.

There is no change in the return-to-school process for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic students.

