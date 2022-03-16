Fairfax County Police Release Footage After Officer Shot Man in Lorton

The Fairfax County Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday after an officer shot and wounded a man last month in Lorton.

An officer shot Michael Vaughn, 34, on Feb. 15 after police say he emerged from a van parked on a suburban street while holding a rifle.

Video shows Vaughn lying in the street as an officer pointing a gun at him repeatedly shouts, “Do not move.” The officer opened fire after police say Vaughn repeatedly ignored commands to put down the rifle.

The commonwealth’s attorney cleared the officer who opened fire.

Chief of Police Kevin Davis defended the officer's actions.

“This is one of those scenarios that we’re going to be using for years, I imagine, in our police academies,” he said.

Vaughn recovered from his injuries and was charged with assault on a police officer and credit card theft, among other charges. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious van in the 8300 block of Fitt Court at about 8 a.m. Feb. 15, police said.

Officers checked the vehicle’s license plate and found that the tags came back as stolen, police said. Officers were waiting for the van to be towed and had been on the scene for about an hour when Vaughn suddenly opened a side door.

Officers had opened the back door of the van, which was packed with items, and apparently did not see the man, police said. It's possible he was hiding, they said.

Fairfax County police say 1man shot and wounded by an officer checking out the report of a suspicious van parked on Fitt Court. Police say the tags came back stolen and officers were about to tow it when they realized man was inside with a rifle. One officer fired. More to come. pic.twitter.com/gqE9TP24T8 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 15, 2022

Vaughn was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

One officer suffered a minor injury, Davis said. That same officer pulled a tow truck driver out of harm’s way when she saw the man’s rifle.

Investigators found that Vaughn had a loaded rifle, two additional magazines of ammunition and a BB gun.