Fairfax County Officer Shot Man in Lorton: Police

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot by a Fairfax County police officer in Lorton, Virginia, the department said Tuesday morning.

Officers “responded for a suspicious van” in the 8300 block of Fitt Court, police said. According to preliminary information, officers “encountered an armed man” and an officer opened fire.

The man was taken to a hospital with grave injuries.

Ofc Involved Shooting: Officers responded for a suspicious van parked in the 8300 blk of Fitt Ct, Lorton. Prelim, they encountered an armed man which resulted in an ofc-involved shooting. Man taken to hospital w/life-threatening injuries. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/14xqYkPkB3 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 15, 2022

Fairfax County police on the scene of a police involved shooting on Fitt Court in the Lorton area. More to come. ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/EJr7CgzGcn — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) February 15, 2022

Additional information was not immediately released, including on when the shooting occurred. Police said they would share more details soon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.