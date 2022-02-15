Lorton

Fairfax County Officer Shot Man in Lorton: Police

By Andrea Swalec

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot by a Fairfax County police officer in Lorton, Virginia, the department said Tuesday morning. 

Officers “responded for a suspicious van” in the 8300 block of Fitt Court, police said. According to preliminary information, officers “encountered an armed man” and an officer opened fire. 

The man was taken to a hospital with grave injuries.

Additional information was not immediately released, including on when the shooting occurred. Police said they would share more details soon. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Domestic Violence 13 hours ago

Mother Says System Failed Her Daughter After Domestic Violence Killing in Sterling

Stafford County School Board Feb 11

Stafford School Board Votes to End Mask Mandate

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

LortonFairfax County Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us