Fairfax County Officer Shot Man in Lorton: Police

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot by a Fairfax County police officer in Lorton, Virginia, the department said Tuesday morning.
Officers “responded for a suspicious van” in the 8300 block of Fitt Court, police said. According to preliminary information, officers “encountered an armed man” and an officer opened fire.
The man was taken to a hospital with grave injuries.
Additional information was not immediately released, including on when the shooting occurred. Police said they would share more details soon.
Northern Virginia
