Fairfax County Auto Theft Unit Takes on Rise in Stolen Vehicles

With carjackings and car thefts on the rise throughout the area, Fairfax County police created a special unit earlier this year.

Dramatic, new dashboard-camera video shows how the auto theft unit moved in for a calculated capture of a car thief. Navigating the Beltway, multiple unmarked police cruisers boxed in a red SUV. The officers forced the driver of the SUV to the shoulder. The driver was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was off the street.

It was the work of the Auto Crimes Enforcement Team (ACE) led by Jeffrey Andrea.

“There's one thing that violent crime has in common in this area is that most of the time a stolen vehicle is used, whether it's robberies, murders, shootings," Andrea said.

Since its creation in April, the ACE team has recovered 84 stolen vehicles, made 78 arrests resulting in more than 400 charges and recovered 17 guns. Many of those firearms weren't recovered during takedowns but from stolen vehicles at car dealerships. Car thieves are stealing vehicles, changing the VIN numbers and trying to sell them to dealers.

Hermann Cuardos, the general manager at Fair Oaks Motors, recently tipped police off to a suspicious person trying to sell a call to his dealership.

“In the car they found the person probably had 50 checks all for different amounts for different cars for different dealerships," Cuardos said.

Earlier this week, Fairfax County police recovered a stolen vehicle in Tysons Corner, and the driver had no idea the car was stolen. The driver bought the vehicle from a local dealership that police say unknowingly bought it from a car thief.

Car dealers say thieves are getting more high tech. Recently, a thief went to Fair Oaks Motors, never even put their hand on the key fob but had a device in their pocket that was able to steal the key fob's information, anyway. The thief returned to the dealership that night and stole the car off the lot. Thankfully, the auto theft unit was able to recover that vehicle and get it back to the dealer.

Residents are being hit hard, too. In October, a homeowner's security camera captured a person going house to house near South Van Dorn and Franconia Road looking for unlocked cars. Four vehicles were stolen that night.

“You'd be surprised how many people, how many stolen cars we have just from people leaving their keys in their car," Andrea said.

Police say its new team has been successful at recovering stolen vehicles, but many of these crimes are preventable.

Police say thieves know how to disable navigation devices, but there are other third-party tracking systems car owners can install that track the vehicle if it’s stolen. Police say if a vehicle is stolen, do not attempt to track it yourself. Call police and let them recover it.