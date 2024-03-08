Fairfax Connector service resumes after 2-week strike

After a weeks-long workers' strike, the Fairfax Connector buses are up and running again.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to the 26,000 passengers who were inconvenienced during this period of negotiation," Fairfax Connector said in a statement.

The union for the striking Fairfax County Connector bus drivers and mechanics reached a tentative deal on a new contract with the bus service's operator, the union said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The union sought higher pay, more sick leave and retirement benefits for its members.

A federal moderator was brought in to help with the contract negotiations.