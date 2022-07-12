DC Firefighter Charged With Armed Robbery in Virginia

A D.C. firefighter already facing charges in Montgomery County, Maryland, now is charged in Fairfax County, Virginia, with armed robbery.

Christopher Potts was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bond.

Christopher Potts is assigned to Engine 18 on Capitol Hill. As of Friday, he was on full-duty status despite facing charges in Montgomery County for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Silver Spring earlier this year.

About 10 p.m. March 16, police pulled Potts over for an expired registration at the intersection of Spring Street and Georgia Avenue, police said.

Police said Potts appeared extremely nervous and very argumentative over his keys and registration. Police said he argued he should get a break because he is a D.C. firefighter.

When a tow truck showed up and police told Potts they were going to impound the car, he took off, running red lights and leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 mph, police said.

A court document said the pursuit was so dangerous officers cut it off. They already knew who he was because he had given his fire department ID and license to the officer who stopped him.

On Friday, Potts was arrested by Fairfax County police.

Police said Potts was in an ongoing dispute with someone he met on Cavalier Landing Court the afternoon of May 18. Police said Potts pulled a gun and stole property from the victim. It’s unclear what that property was.

Potts’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

In a statement D.C. Fire and EMS said, in part, "The department is aware of the arrest of Christopher Potts on July 8, 2022, a firefighter EMT employed by the department. He is currently on administrative leave. He was previously arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, for a misdemeanor infraction that has not been adjudicated at the time of his second arrest.

“The D.C. Fire and EMS Department does not condone or tolerate illegal behavior.”