Carjacker Leaves Trail of Destruction, Injury in Northern Virginia: Police

A carjacker left a trail of destruction and injuries that stretched across three Northern Virginia communities over two days. At least two pedestrians were struck, and two carjacking victims had to be taken to the hospital.

It started Friday with a Jeep carjacked in Fairfax County that was driven to Falls Church where it struck a pedestrian while making a U-turn, then slams into cars at an auto shop.

“Well, I was just standing here next to the street when the car just came right on top of me,” Rico Cortez Amaya said. “I’m banged up but I’m good.”

Witnesses say the suspect ran into a parking lot, hit an older man over the head and stole his vehicle.

“The driver of that stolen vehicle had taken a soup can and threw it at another driver,” Falls Church Police Chief Mary Gavin said.

The suspect proceeded to Arlington, where he struck another pedestrian near the intersection of Spout Run Parkway and Langston Boulevard and got away.

On Sunday, there was another violent attack just blocks from Friday’s crash.

“He came up behind a gentleman loading items into his car,” Gavin said. “He violently slams that gentleman onto the ground and tries to steal his car keys and his car.”

Police said good Samaritans jumped into action, helping the victim and guiding police to where the suspect ran. Officers soon cornered and arrested him.

“I am so profoundly proud of the residents and the citizens of this community that came in to help their fellow citizen but also the officers,” Gavin said. “The officers were not going to give up.”

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is not cooperating with police.

The charges against the suspect are still being determined.