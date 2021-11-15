Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Fairfax County After Valve Failure

Residents of part of Fairfax County no longer need to boil their water, after officials flagged a problem in the system on Saturday.

Fairfax Water said Monday that a boil water advisory ended for the Hiddenbrook area. About 1,900 homes, 4,5000 residents and two schools were affected.

The advisory was issued Saturday after a valve failure depressurized a section of the water distribution system. Customers were asked to boil any water used for drinking, brushing teeth and watering plants.

"The boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution due to a loss of pressure in the system, not due to a water quality issue," Fairfax Water said in a statement Monday.

Water quality tests conducted over the weekend found that water directed to Hiddenbrook customers met all regulatory standards. No water quality issues were identified by The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, which tested samples for bacteria and chlorine levels.

Residents were advised to run their faucets for five minutes to flush the system, and empty their ice makers.

People served by Fairfax Water outside of the Hiddenbrook area or by the town of Herndon were not affected by the valve issue, the utility said.

Here's a map showing the affected area.