Boil Water Advisory

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairfax County Neighborhoods

Fairfax Water customers affected should boil their water for 1 minute before consuming

SHUTTERSTOCK

A boil water advisory is in place for Fairfax County residents in the Hiddenbrook area out of an abundance of caution after a valve failure, authorities say.

There’s no known water quality issue, Fairfax Water says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Customers north of Herndon, south of Route 7 and west of the Fairfax County Parkway should boil their water for 1 minute before consuming, Fairfax Water says.

Map of the affected area as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Fairfax Water says the affected area is in parts of Fairfax County “bounded by Folly Lick Stream Valley Park on the east and the Fairfax County/Loudoun County Border on the west, and extending from Clearview Elementary School in the south to Woodson Drive in the north.”

Enter your address on a map here to see if you are affected.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Arlington County 1 hour ago

Arlington Approves 20 MPH Speed Limits Near Some Schools

Virginia 6 hours ago

History-Making Winsome Sears Ready to Work in Virginia

Water customers outside that area and people who get water from the town of Herndon are not impacted and can drink their water without treatment.

Here’s what Fairfax Water says affected customers should do:

  • Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute.
  • Allow the water to cool before using.
  • Store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Use treated water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce, preparing baby formula, watering pets or making ice.

The boil water advisory is expected to continue into Monday, Fairfax Water says.

Samples will be tested for potential bacteria and chlorine levels. The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water will confirm once the water is safe to drink without treatment, Fairfax Water says.

A valve failure led to a loss of pressure in part of the water distribution system. The valve that failed has been fixed and water service returned to homes.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 for details.

This article tagged under:

Boil Water AdvisoryFairfax County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us