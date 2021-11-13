Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairfax County Neighborhoods

A boil water advisory is in place for Fairfax County residents in the Hiddenbrook area out of an abundance of caution after a valve failure, authorities say.

There’s no known water quality issue, Fairfax Water says.

Customers north of Herndon, south of Route 7 and west of the Fairfax County Parkway should boil their water for 1 minute before consuming, Fairfax Water says.

Enter your address on a map here to see if you are affected.

Water customers outside that area and people who get water from the town of Herndon are not impacted and can drink their water without treatment.

Here’s what Fairfax Water says affected customers should do:

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute.

Allow the water to cool before using.

Store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Use treated water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce, preparing baby formula, watering pets or making ice.

The boil water advisory is expected to continue into Monday, Fairfax Water says.

Samples will be tested for potential bacteria and chlorine levels. The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water will confirm once the water is safe to drink without treatment, Fairfax Water says.

A valve failure led to a loss of pressure in part of the water distribution system. The valve that failed has been fixed and water service returned to homes.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 for details.