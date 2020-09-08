first day of school

Arlington Schools See Tech Trouble on First Fall Day of Online Learning

By Drew Wilder and NBC Washington Staff

Child online learning; child at laptop
Getty Images/Marko Geber

Students in Arlington Public Schools are running into trouble with technology on the first day of online learning for the fall. 

School district officials told families at about 10:30 Tuesday that students were “experiencing system & connectivity issues.” 

Families told News4 that they were able to connect with online learning using their own devices but not with devices provided by the district. Personal devices could not be used to access some features in the learning software, they said. 

APS said they were working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Tuesday also was the first day of school in the city of Alexandria and in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said Tuesday that his district was prepared for classes because it addressed technology issues and offered more training to teachers. Students saw serious problems with e-learning last spring. 

Fairfax County Public Schools begin the new school year on Tuesday with entirely online classes. News4's Juliana Valencia asks Superintendent Scott Brabrand about the plan for the months ahead.

Brabrand had this advice for any kids and parents who were daunted by a return to online learning: “Give everyone grace, not grief. Have patience and we will have a successful school year.” 

