Arlington Schools See Tech Trouble on First Fall Day of Online Learning

Students in Arlington Public Schools are running into trouble with technology on the first day of online learning for the fall.

School district officials told families at about 10:30 Tuesday that students were “experiencing system & connectivity issues.”

APS is aware that students are currently experiencing system & connectivity issues. We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience & we will provide updates as they become available. — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) September 8, 2020

Families told News4 that they were able to connect with online learning using their own devices but not with devices provided by the district. Personal devices could not be used to access some features in the learning software, they said.

Hearing from multiple families their private devices are connecting to online learning but the devices provided by APS are not. The private devices though, according to parents, don’t allow the same features in the learning software - likely due to system security @nbcwashington — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) September 8, 2020

APS said they were working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Tuesday also was the first day of school in the city of Alexandria and in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said Tuesday that his district was prepared for classes because it addressed technology issues and offered more training to teachers. Students saw serious problems with e-learning last spring.

Fairfax County Public Schools begin the new school year on Tuesday with entirely online classes. News4's Juliana Valencia asks Superintendent Scott Brabrand about the plan for the months ahead.

Brabrand had this advice for any kids and parents who were daunted by a return to online learning: “Give everyone grace, not grief. Have patience and we will have a successful school year.”

