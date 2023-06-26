Arlington Public Schools employee accused of abduction and sex assault

Arlington County police arrested a suspect in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a woman in the Clarendon neighborhood.

The woman told police after she left a nightlife spot early May 21, a man in a black car approached her in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard, police said. The woman got in the car and was sexually assaulted before she was able to get out.

The suspect was not a rideshare driver, and the victim had not arranged for a ride, police said.

“During the course of that investigation, we were able to identify a suspect and obtain warrants for his arrest, and he was arrested late last week,” Ashley Savage of Arlington County police said.

Julio Basurto, 42, is charged with abduction and forcible sodomy.

Arlington Public Schools confirmed Basurto is an employee of the school district.