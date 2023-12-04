Arlington home explodes after suspect fires flare gun: Police

A home exploded on Monday in Arlington, Virginia, after a suspect inside discharged several rounds of a flare gun, Arlington County Police said.

Officers were trying to execute a search warrant when the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the home on the 800 block of North Burlington Street, according to authorities.

The scene is about a half-mile west of the Ballston-MU Metro station, north of Wilson Boulevard.

Video captured a police presence around a home that suddenly bursts loudly into a fiery plume. People in the area reported hearing a powerful explosion, and smoke could be seen from a distance.

“You could feel the sound concussion,” a man in the area said. “I’ve been here for 50 years and I never experienced anything like that.”

Arlington County Police said officers suffered only minor injuries and none were taken to hospitals.

Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured, what the warrant was for or if the suspect was apprehended.

